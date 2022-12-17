Two more deaths take dengue toll to 271

<p>With two more deaths reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 271 this year, reports UNB.</p><p>During this period, 125 more patients, including 68 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).</p>.<p>A total of 748 dengue patients, including 405 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.</p><p>The DGHS has recorded 61,263 dengue cases and 60,244 recoveries so far this year.<br> </p>