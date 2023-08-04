10 more die of dengue, 1757 new cases

Ten more people – eight in Dhaka and two in other districts – have succumbed to dengue fever in the 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, taking the death toll this year to 293.
Besides, 1,757 people have been admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In a regular bulletin on Friday evening, the health directorate said a total of 892 dengue patients are now receiving treatment in hospitals in the capital city, while 865 are in different districts.
It also noted that the reports of two government and 14 private hospitals could not be incorporated into the latest bulletin due to some issues.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022.
A total of 61,473 dengue cases have been reported so far this year – 33,454 in Dhaka and 28,019 outside the capital. A maximum of 204 people have died from dengue in the previous month, while the first three days of the current month saw a staggering 42 deaths.
Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.