Five Eid Jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram

Five Eid jamaats (congregation) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, reports BSS.

Islamic Foundation, in a press release Tuesday, said the first Eid jamaat will be held at 7:00 am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8:00 am, 9:00 am, 10:00 am and 10.45:00 am respectively.