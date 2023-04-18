Five Eid Jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram

Five Eid jamaats (congregation) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, reports BSS.
Islamic Foundation, in a press release Tuesday, said the first Eid jamaat will be held at 7:00 am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8:00 am, 9:00 am, 10:00 am and 10.45:00 am respectively.
Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman will conduct the first Eid jamaat.
Hafez Mufti Muhibullah Baki Nadvi will conduct the second jamaat while other three jamaats will be led by Maolana Abu Saleh Patowari, Hafez Maolana Ehsanul Haque and Maolana Muhiuddin Kashem respectively.
Meanwhile, Islamic Foundation will organise a discussion and doa mahfil after the Magrib prayer on Tuesday on the holy Shab-e-Qadr.
Director general of the foundation Muhammad Bashirul Alam will present as the chief guest while Islamic Foundation Secretary M Maniruzzaman will chair it.