4 more dengue patients die in 24 hrs

Of the new patients, 174 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 1531 dengue patients, including 1,022 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 9,193 dengue cases, 7,606 recoveries.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.