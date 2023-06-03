Japan eyes broader ties with Bangladesh under strategic partnership

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori has expressed his country’s willingness to enhance the bilateral relationship with Dhaka over the next 50 years in line with their “strategic partnership” focusing on trade, investment, people to people exchanges and security cooperation, reports UNB.

He laid emphasis on implementing a variety of practical cooperation in promising sectors and explored the possibility of a trilateral platform among Japan, Bangladesh and India.

Ambassador Kiminori identified three major areas of cooperation as part of strategic partnership between Bangladesh and Japan. These are cooperation for peace and stability in the region and beyond, deepening economic cooperation for mutual benefit and regional prosperity and expansion of cultural cooperation and people to people exchange.