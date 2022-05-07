10-km tailback near Daulatdia

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the road and people had to wait for five to seven hours in Goalanda for crossing the river.

BIWTC officials said the tailback was created near Daulatdia ferry terminal due to huge number of private cars as people were returning to Dhaka to join the office on Sunday.

The authorities are trying to reduce the traffic gridlock but nothing works properly due to the extra pressure of vehicles.

Rafiqul Islam, a job holder of a private company in Dhaka said, he along with his family celebrated Eid in his village home in Faridpur.

The vehicle distance between his home and Daulatdia ghat is only 40 minutes. He started the journey in the morning and remained stuck in traffic jam for seven hours.