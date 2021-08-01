10 times more patients at home than in hospital

The percentage of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at home is 10 times higher than the hospitalised ones amid shortage of necessary facilities. An analysis of the Covid reports provided by the health services directorate (DGHS), reveals the situation.

On 31 July, at least 13,251 coronavirus patients were undegoing treatment in Covid-dedicated public and private hospitals around the country. On the other hand, 137,336 Covid patients remained at home, according to DGHS.

If contacted through helplines, DGHS merely can provide telemedicine services to the Covid patients who are at home.

Public health experts have expressed their concern, given the risk of further transmission of coronavirus as DGHS is unable to closely monitor the health condition of the patients who remain at home.