100 dengue patients hospitalised across country

A total of 98 dengue patients are receiving treatment at 41 government and private hospitals in Dhaka while two outside the city.
So far, 465 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and of them, 365 have been released after recovery.
Health authorities reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.
According to official figures, some 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 when it claimed 93 lives. In the following three years, the fatalities almost fell to zero.
However, the mosquito-borne viral infection struck again in 2018, killing 26, and infecting 10,148 people.