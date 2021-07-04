100 dengue patients hospitalised across country

A total of 100 patients diagnosed with dengue are currently receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals across the country as of Sunday morning amid a spike in the mosquito-borne disease during monsoon, reports UNB.

Some twenty-nine new patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka in 24 hours until Sunday morning and two patients were hospitalised outside Dhaka during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).