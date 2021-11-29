1,002 cases filed in 20 districts in Jan-Oct: Rights alliance

In addition, a total of 1379 complaints, including 72 polygamous marriages, 73 divorces, 1 murder and 5 suicides, 132 marital disputes and 94 other incidents, were registered during this period.
As many as 863 cases out of 1379 complaints were settled and 422 others were pending settlement.
Jatio Nari Nirjatan Protirodh Forum (JNNPF), a platform of 26 human rights organisations, unveiled the data at a web webinar titled `Analysis of Violence against Women and Action by JNNPF’ on Monday, said a press release.
Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, Mamtaz Ara Begum, president of JNNPF, Mahmuda Begum, general secretary of JNNPF, Asma Akter Mukta, executive director of RASIN, Ashaduzzaman Selim, executive director of Manab Unnayan Kendra, Kuhinur Begum, manager of Swabalambi Samaj Unnayan Sangstha (SSUS), attended the webinar hosted by Morium Nesa, manager (women rights and gender equity) of ActionAid Bangladesh.
Speakers at the webinar said, incidents of torture, oppression and rape of women and children are on the rise in Bangladesh. In addition, violence against women and children were alarming at the time of Covid-19.
The decline in people's income, lack of employment, limited court functions, reluctance to file case, men staying at home for long etc. are the reasons behind for increased violence against women, they added.
Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said, "We have been working on this issue from the grassroots through this platform since 2006."
"We worked together having challenges in the corona pandemic. Working together can prevent all forms of violence including violence against women," she added.
JNNPE called for the formation of committees at all levels starting from union level to prevent and alleviate violence against women and ensure their safety.
In addition to building a resistance movement, the rights alliance called for positive role for the administration, speedy judicial action, and the formation of a larger national coalition on prevention of violence against women and children.