107,539 more receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Another 107,539 people were administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday as the government decided to suspend administering the first dose of vaccine temporarily from 26 April, reports state-run news agency BSS.

On 25 April, the government issued an official order on the suspension of administering the first dose of vaccine from 26 April and it will remain in force until further notice.

Among the second dose vaccine recipients, 66,101 were male and 41,438 female, according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of 29 April, a total of 28,05,694 people received the second dose of the vaccine. Of them, 18,21,024 are male and 984,670 female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February.