107,539 more receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Another 107,539 people were administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday as the government decided to suspend administering the first dose of vaccine temporarily from 26 April, reports state-run news agency BSS.
On 25 April, the government issued an official order on the suspension of administering the first dose of vaccine from 26 April and it will remain in force until further notice.
Among the second dose vaccine recipients, 66,101 were male and 41,438 female, according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As of 29 April, a total of 28,05,694 people received the second dose of the vaccine. Of them, 18,21,024 are male and 984,670 female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February.
As of 25 April, the number of vaccine receivers of the first dose was 58,18,400. Of them, 36,08,059 are male and 22,10,341 female.
People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive Covid- 19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.
The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital on Thursday, the DGHS said, adding that the immunisation programme will begin at 8:00am and it will continue till 2.30pm every day.
But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.
The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals up to upazila-level while 72,48,356 people got registered till 5.30pm on 29 April.