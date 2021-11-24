108 more hospitalized in 24 hrs

Of the deceased, 90 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.
Among the new patients, 87 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 21 cases have been reported from outside the division.
Some 479 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday.
Of them, 359 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 120 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 26,741 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 26,164 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 23 deaths.
In October, the number of dengue cases came down to 5,604 with 22 deaths recorded.