11 eminent citizens express anger over journalist Rozina's harassment

Eleven eminent citizens have expressed anger over the harassment and assault on Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam.
They demanded immediate release of Rozina Islam by withdrawing the case filed against her.
The eminent citizens issued an statement on Tuesday and demanded an investigation into the incident and for those responsible for the incident to be identified.
The eminent citizens are: Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, Hasan Azizul Haque, Anupam Sen, Ramendu Majumdar, Sarwar Ali, Mafidul Haque, Mamunur Rashid, Muntasir Mamun, Shahriar Kabir, Abdus Selim and Nasir Uddin Yousuf.
In the statement they said, "We think the government will act responsibly to release Rozina Islam by withdrawing the case against her. The steps taken by the health ministry are not consistent with the government policies of right to information and zero tolerance against corruption."
The eminent citizens said, "We are astonished and angry as to how investigating journalist Rozina Islam has been charged with stealing confidential documents and how she has been assaulted by the officials while she was collecting information."
"The people and the government are jointly trying to tackle the pandemic situation. We all are united to face the menace," they said.
The eminent citizens also said the health ministry and health officials and workers have been playing major roles.
However, the government has been embarrassed due to corruption of a section of officials of this ministry at different times and the government also took steps against the corrupt officials.
The eminent citizens said the government has benefited by investigating journalists including Rozina Islam.