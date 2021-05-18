11 eminent citizens express anger over journalist Rozina's harassment

Eleven eminent citizens have expressed anger over the harassment and assault on Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam.

They demanded immediate release of Rozina Islam by withdrawing the case filed against her.

The eminent citizens issued an statement on Tuesday and demanded an investigation into the incident and for those responsible for the incident to be identified.

The eminent citizens are: Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, Hasan Azizul Haque, Anupam Sen, Ramendu Majumdar, Sarwar Ali, Mafidul Haque, Mamunur Rashid, Muntasir Mamun, Shahriar Kabir, Abdus Selim and Nasir Uddin Yousuf.