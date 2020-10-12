112 expats to be flown to Abu Dhabi for free

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Air Arabia will fly 112 Bangladeshi expatriates back to Abu Dhabi for free. They had been sent back from Abu Dhabi airport due to visa complications.

Among these expatriates, 44 were Air Arabia passengers and 68 had flown by Bangladesh Biman. The Air Arabia authorities, in a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, confirmed that they would be carrying the Bangladeshi expatriates.

Minister for expatriate welfare and overseas employment Imran Ahmed expressed his satisfaction at the initiative and thanked the Air Arabia authorities. The expatriate welfare and overseas employment ministry issued a press release on Monday regarding the matter.

The release said that 44 Bangladeshi expatriates had flown to Abu Dhabi by an Air Arabia flight on 14 August, but were sent back. They will be now taken again to Abu Dhabi free of charge. A Biman flight also brought back 68 of the expatriates. After they pay the applicable official taxes on their tickets, they too will be flown back for free, as a gesture of goodwill towards Bangladesh.

