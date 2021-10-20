112 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another 112 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With no new deaths reported during the period, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 83, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 99 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 13 cases were reported from outside the division.