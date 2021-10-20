Bangladesh

112 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

UNB
Dhaka
1477 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
1477 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrsFile photo

Another 112 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With no new deaths reported during the period, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 83, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 99 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 13 cases were reported from outside the division.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Of the deceased, 77 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh division.

Some 768 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Of them, 593 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 175 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 21,837 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

So far, 20,986 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement