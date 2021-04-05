12 killed in Gaibandha, Faridpur as nor’wester lashes country

At least 12 people were killed in Gaibandha and Faridpur on Sunday when nor’wester and rain swept over different regions of the country, UNB reports.
In Gaibandha, 5 people died as they were crushed under collapsed trees and houses due to the stormy wind and 5 more died later while undergoing treatment.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Goffar, Jahanara Begum, Moyna Begum from Betkapa union of Palashbari Upazila, Sheuli Akter from Fulchhari, Josna, Monir, Arjina, Sayra and the other person was unidentified.
Gaibandha deputy commissioner Abdul Matin said many houses collapsed and trees were uprooted during the storm in the afternoon. The victims were killed after being hit by uprooted trees and in house collapse.
Meanwhile, in Alfadanga of Faridpur, a mother and her four months old daughter were killed as a tree branch fell on them.
The deceased were identified as Halima and her daughter Afsana from Bajitpur village of Modhukhali Upazila.
Meanwhile, the tropical storm, the first of the season, also hit the capital around 6:30pm and lasted for a few minutes, according to the Meteorological Office.
It recorded a wind speed of 68km per hour, said meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque.
The sudden rain caused widespread traffic chaos in the congested city, inflicting suffering on those returning home from work.
Meanwhile, the nor’wester swept over Rajshahi while rain and gusty wind hit Sylhet, Khulna, Jashore and Noakhali.
Meteorological office has also forecast rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind for one or two places over eight divisions in the next 24 hrs.
It said a mild heat wave sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Chuadanga, Kushtia and Rangamati may continue.
Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged all over the country.