12 killed in Gaibandha, Faridpur as nor’wester lashes country

At least 12 people were killed in Gaibandha and Faridpur on Sunday when nor’wester and rain swept over different regions of the country, UNB reports.

In Gaibandha, 5 people died as they were crushed under collapsed trees and houses due to the stormy wind and 5 more died later while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Goffar, Jahanara Begum, Moyna Begum from Betkapa union of Palashbari Upazila, Sheuli Akter from Fulchhari, Josna, Monir, Arjina, Sayra and the other person was unidentified.

Gaibandha deputy commissioner Abdul Matin said many houses collapsed and trees were uprooted during the storm in the afternoon. The victims were killed after being hit by uprooted trees and in house collapse.

Meanwhile, in Alfadanga of Faridpur, a mother and her four months old daughter were killed as a tree branch fell on them.