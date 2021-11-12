12 US senators write to FM Momen on Rohingya issue

A bipartisan group of 12 US senators in a letter to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen expressed their concerns about humanitarian access, education and livelihood opportunities of Rohingyas and their relocations to Bhasan Char.

The US senators are Marco Rubio, Jeff Merkley, Ben Cardin, Susan Collins, Dick Durbin, Roger Wicker, Chris Coons, Ron Wyden, Chris Van Hollen, Ed Markey, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren.

The letter was published on the website of Republican senator Marco Rubio on 9 November.

The senators extend ‘deepest gratitude for everything Bangladesh has done for the Rohingya since 2017 and, indeed, since the 1970s’.

The senators expressed their gratitude to the Bangladesh government "for providing more than 900,000 Rohingya refugees with relative safety, security, and sustenance after fleeing horrific violence in Burma."