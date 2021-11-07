Bangladesh

120m vaccine doses to be administered by January: Health minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh will administer at least 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by next January, said health minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday, reports UNB.

The minister said "There is no shortage of vaccines in the country. There are over 10 million vaccines in stock. All the people of the country can be vaccinated as per the instructions of the prime minister."

The minister made this remark while inaugurating DBL Pharmaceuticals at Gazipur on Sunday. The minister said the government has bought 210 million doses of vaccine. From there, at least 30 million doses of vaccine will arrive this month.

At least 70 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered. If this continues, it will be possible to administer at least 120 million doses of vaccine by January next year. "If that is done, it will be possible to reduce the death rate from Covid-19 to zero," said the minister.

