120m vaccine doses to be administered by January: Health minister

The minister made this remark while inaugurating DBL Pharmaceuticals at Gazipur on Sunday. The minister said the government has bought 210 million doses of vaccine. From there, at least 30 million doses of vaccine will arrive this month.
At least 70 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered. If this continues, it will be possible to administer at least 120 million doses of vaccine by January next year. "If that is done, it will be possible to reduce the death rate from Covid-19 to zero," said the minister.