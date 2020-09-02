12,543 hospitals, diagnostic centers want license renewal: DGHS

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday informed the High Court that a total of 12,543 hospitals and diagnostic centers have applied for renewing their license across the country, reports BSS.
Deputy attorney general Amit Dasgupta informed the High Court virtual bench of justice Tariq ul Hakim and justice S M Kuddus Zaman following its order dated 31 August.
Lawyers Abdul Halim and Ishrat Hasan moved the plea before the court.
The High Court on 31 August ordered the state to let it know the number of private hospitals across the country with license and those, whose license is under the process.
The court had come with that order after holding hearing on a writ filed in this regard.
The deputy attorney general during today’s hearing said the DGHS have no idea about the number of hospitals without license and the list of COVID and non-COVID hospitals have been there on the website of DGHS.
Health secretary, home secretary, director general of DGHS and managing director of Regent Hospital were made respondents in the writ.