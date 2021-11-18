129 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported hospitalisation of 129 new dengue patients in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB.

Although dengue cases were supposed to drop ahead of winter the country is still seeing over 100 dengue cases per day.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).