13 bridges to be rebuilt for water vessels' movement around Dhaka: LGRD minister

Local government, rural development and co-operatives minister Md Tazul Islam on Sunday said that 13 low height bridges will be rebuilt after demolition to keep the water vessels' movement normal on the rivers around the capital, reports UNB.

The minister came up with the remarks after a meeting over a master plan on city’s rivers at the ministry.



"We spotted 13 low height bridges above the rivers around the city. There is no alternative to increasing the height of these bridges to keep the water vessels' movement normal," he said.