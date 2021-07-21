13 new dengue cases reported in 24 hrs

Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, there is a growing concern over the dengue situation in the country as the authorities on Wednesday reported 13 more new dengue cases in 24 hours, reports UNB.

Some 406 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different government and private hospitals in the country as of Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 398 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital and eight others outside Dhaka.