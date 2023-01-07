Tourist vehicle overturns in Cox’s Bazar, 1 dead, 7 injured

Quoting the survivors, Anwarul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ramu police station, said the vehicle with 12 tourists on board was returning to Cox’s Bazar from Inani when the driver lost control over the steering and it overturned near Himchari police station.
The accident left eight of the tourists injured. Their identities could not be confirmed immediately, but they all are relatives.
The official also said the police with the help of locals rescued the victims and sent them to Cox’s Bazar sadar hospital. They also seized the vehicle and kept it at Himchari police station.
“Momotaz Begum died on the way to the hospital. The injured are currently undergoing treatment and three of them are in critical condition”, the OC added.