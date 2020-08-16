14 crews rescued from sunken ship in Chattogram

All the 14 crew members of a sunken ship were rescued from near Bhashan Char on Sunday, reports UNB.
Md Selim, deputy director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said the 14 went missing as a cargo vessel - MV Akhter Banu 1 - sank amid strong current in the Bay near Bhashan Char on Saturday.
Advertisement
The vessel was on its way to Narayanganj from the outer anchorage of Chattogram port.
Zahid Hossain, operations manager of Litmond Shipping, the shipping agent of the sunken vessel, said a fishing boat rescued all the floating crews and left them on the coast on Sunday.