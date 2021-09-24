140 Bangladeshi policemen get UN Peacekeeping Medal

General Bettina praised the professionalism and dedication of Bangladesh Police in her speech. She said the members of BANFPU-1 have been very active in executing the mission mandate.
Commander (Superintendent of Bangladesh Police) Belal Uddin, said that the members of Bangladesh Police have upheld the dignity of the country in the international arena despite facing various challenges amid the pandemic and by performing their duties with sincerity and dedication.
He thanked every officer for their contribution. He also expressed his gratitude to the UN authorities for awarding the Medal to Bangladesh Police.
Chief of Operations Sharfadin Margis, along with members of the military, police and civilian from various countries, were present on the occasion.