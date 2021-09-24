140 Bangladeshi policemen get UN Peacekeeping Medal

As many as 140 members of Bangladesh Police working with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) have been awarded the UN Medal for their outstanding contribution to the global peacekeeping operations, reports UNB.

The medal was presented to the Bangladesh cops at the MINUSMA headquarters on 21 September, where the mission’s police commissioner general Bettina Patricia Bugani was present as the chief guest.