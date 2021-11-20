142 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Seventy two people were hospitalised with dengue fever on Friday.
The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the deceased, 90 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.
Among the new patients, 104 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 38 cases have been reported from outside the division.
Some 543 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday.
Of them, 436 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 107 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 26,201 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 25, 586 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 23 deaths.
In October, the number of dengue cases came down to 5,604 with 22 deaths recorded.