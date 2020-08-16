15-day webinar on Bangabandhu begins

Bangladesh History Olympiad National Committee and Mukto Asor on Saturday launched a 15-day webinar to mark the birth centenary of Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The webinar titled “Greatest Bengali of All time : Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” would continue till 29 August 2020.
The conference will be live streamed on icbsmr.com, Facebook and YouTube.
State minister for information Murad Hassan, MP, inaugurated the webinar while Mukto Asor chief advisor retired major general Masud Rahman, advisor MSA Mansur Ahmed, Bangladesh History Olympiad National Committee president and writer Selina Hossain, presidium members AKM Shahnawaz, Emran Jahan, Abeda Sultana, Helal Uddin Ahmed, Rasheda Nasreen and Nurun Akhtar were present.
21 professors, writers, human rights activists and researchers from Bangladesh, Canada, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Peru, the USA and UK will present articles on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Speakers of the webinar include Jahangirnagar University's professor AKM Shahnawaz, poet, writer and journalist Anisul Hoque, UK-based researcher Priyojit Debsarkar, Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata’s professor Ashis Kumar Das, North South University’s professor Sharifuddin Ahmed, Jagannath University’s professor Atiar Rahman, Jahangirnagar University’s associate professor Jebunnessa, University of Rajshahi’s professor Swarochish Sarker, Jagannath University Anthropology department’s AHM Zehadul Karim, writer, publisher and researcher Mofidul Hoque, Jagannath University’s professor Mohammad Salim, economist and writer Selim Jahan, human rights activist and former politician of Pakistan Arif Aajakia, Pakistan’s Baloch nationalist leader Mehran Mar, Canada’s broadcaster, editor, writer and publisher Tahir Aslam Ghora, Jahangirnagar University’s professor Emran Jahan, Peru’s poet, writer and filmmaker Walter Villanueva Azaña, former Indian diplomat Shashanka Sekhar Banerjee, historian and researcher Mamtazuddin Patwari, Tribhuwan University, Nepal’s lecturer Mukesh Shrestha and USA-based journalist Syed Mohammad Ullah.
Swapno 71, London 1971, Blue Cube, Sinu and Dhaka University Research Society are partners of the webinar.