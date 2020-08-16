15-day webinar on Bangabandhu begins

Bangladesh History Olympiad National Committee and Mukto Asor on Saturday launched a 15-day webinar to mark the birth centenary of Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The webinar titled “Greatest Bengali of All time : Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” would continue till 29 August 2020.

The conference will be live streamed on icbsmr.com, Facebook and YouTube.