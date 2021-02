Customs officials on Monday seized 150 gold bars, weighing 17.5 kilogrames, from a flight at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Khairul Kabir, assistant manager of the airport, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines landed at the airport from Abu Dhabi in the morning.

Tipped off, a team of customs officials conducted a drive in the flight and recovered the gold bars in an abandoned condition.