150,000 applications remain pending

The actual name of Shamsunnahar’s husband is Jalal Uddin. Due to wrong input, her husband’s name was inscribed as ‘Halal Uddin’ in her national identity (NID) card. With necessary proofs, the Savar resident applied to the election commission for necessary correction at her NID on 10 October 2015.

Five years and four months have been passed, but Shamsunnahar is yet to receive a correct NID. She cannot open any bank account with the faulty NID.

Till January this year, at least 167,764 applications were submitted to the NID service wing for amendments, said officials. Moreover, 69,513 applications were left pending for categorisation. EC amends NIDs in four categories.

A Prothom Alo investigation found that the server of the NID service wing didn’t preserve the application from Shamsunnahar of Savar.

Shamsunnahar submitted her application with the Savar unit of EC. She still preserves the receipt copy as proof. In the five years, the lady paid several visits to the Savar office to get updated. All of her efforts went in vain.

EC sources told Prothom Alo that Shamsunnahar’s application might be lost before forwarding or was not recorded in the server because of negligence. And the incidences are not rare.