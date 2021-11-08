151 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 151 new dengue cases in 24 hours until Monday morning, reports UNB.

With no fresh death during the period, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 95, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 87 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.