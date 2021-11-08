151 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 103 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 48 cases were reported from outside the division. Some 662 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday.
Of them, 523 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 139 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 24,795 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 24,039 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.