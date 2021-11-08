Bangladesh

151 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh reported 151 new dengue cases in 24 hours until Monday morning, reports UNB.

With no fresh death during the period, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 95, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 87 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Among the new patients, 103 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 48 cases were reported from outside the division. Some 662 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday.

Advertisement

Of them, 523 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 139 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 24,795 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 24,039 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement