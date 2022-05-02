17-19m cubic feet of gas to be extracted per day from 10 May

Authorities have confirmed discovery of about 20 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMCFD) at the Koilashtika Gas field in the country.

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid made the announcement of the discovery through his Facebook status on 2 May.

“I like to share a good news regarding gas supply just before the Eid. Our state-owned Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL) has discovered about 2 crore (20 million) cubic feet gas (per day)” he said in his status.

Meanwhile, the power ministry in a press release said the SGFL has said that it will be possible to supply between 17-19 MMCFD gas to the national grid from 10 May.