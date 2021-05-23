17 India returnees test positive for Covid-19

Seventeen Bangladeshis, who returned home from India through Benapole land port from 26 April to 22 May, have tested positive for Covid-19, reports UNB.
Some 3,444 Bangladeshis have returned home from India from 26 April to 22 May after obtaining a ‘no-objection certificate’ from the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh.
Earlier, the government closed border with India keeping only movement of cargoes uninterrupted amid worsening Covid situation in India.
Many Bangladeshi citizens are returning home through the Benapole land port with special permission.
Of them, 17 returnees tested positive for Covid-19.
Utpala Roy, medical officer of Benapole Immigration, said on Saturday 94 Bangladeshis returned home from India and they have been kept at Jashore Gazir Darga Madrasha and other different quarantine centres for 14-day mandatory quarantine.
If they test negative for Covid-19 they will be released later, he said.
However, those who have tested positive have been kept at the red zone of Corona Unit.
According to the World Health Organisation, the Indian variant has already spread to 60 countries across the world.
The Bangladeshi citizens currently travelling to India for treatment and having visas with validity for less than 15 days could enter Bangladesh only through Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari after taking permission from Bangladesh diplomatic missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala and with a mandatory Covid-negative certificates done through PCR test within 72 hours of entry.