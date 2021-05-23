17 India returnees test positive for Covid-19

Seventeen Bangladeshis, who returned home from India through Benapole land port from 26 April to 22 May, have tested positive for Covid-19, reports UNB.

Some 3,444 Bangladeshis have returned home from India from 26 April to 22 May after obtaining a ‘no-objection certificate’ from the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh.

Earlier, the government closed border with India keeping only movement of cargoes uninterrupted amid worsening Covid situation in India.

Many Bangladeshi citizens are returning home through the Benapole land port with special permission.

Of them, 17 returnees tested positive for Covid-19.