18 die in 24 hours at Rajshahi Medical College

Over the past 24 hours another 18 persons died in the coronavirus ward at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Among the dead, 8 were from Rajshahi, 4 from Natore, two each from Pabna and Chapainawabganj, and one each from Kushtia and Naogaon.

Four of them 18 died of coronavirus. Among those who had died after testing positive for coronavirus, two were from Natore and one each from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj, according to sources of the hospital.