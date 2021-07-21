18 die in 24 hours at Rajshahi Medical College

In the previous 24 hours, 20 had died in the coronavirus ward. Up till now in July, 371 died here. In June, 345 had died.
Rajshahi Medical College Hospital director Brigadier Shameem Yazdani said that 45 new patients had been admitted to the corona ward over the past 24 hours. And 72 had been released. There are still 437 admitted in the hospital. Of them, 217 have tested positive for corona, 160 are suspected cases and 60 have tested negative.
On the previous day there had been 580 patients, of which 223 were from Rajshahi district alone. The highest number of patients are from Natore followed Pabna. There are presently 454 in the corona ward.
Health department sources say that over the past 24 hours, 282 samples were tested at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital lab, and 117 of the results were positive. The rate of detection was 34.04 per cent. On the previous day this rate was 22.92 per cent.