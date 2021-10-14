183 more hospitalised with dengue

Another 183 patients were hospitalised with Dengue in the country in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 82 as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Among the new patients, 132 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 51 cases were reported from outside the division.