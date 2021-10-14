183 more hospitalised with dengue

Some 906 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday morning.
Of them, 740 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 166 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 20,912 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.
So far, 19,924 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.
In September the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.
In August 7,698 people were diagnosed with dengue while the highest 34 people died from it, said DGHS.