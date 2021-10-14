Bangladesh

183 more hospitalised with dengue

Prothom Alo English Desk

Another 183 patients were hospitalised with Dengue in the country in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 82 as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Among the new patients, 132 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 51 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 906 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday morning.

Of them, 740 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 166 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 20,912 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

So far, 19,924 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.

In September the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.

In August 7,698 people were diagnosed with dengue while the highest 34 people died from it, said DGHS.

