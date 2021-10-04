192 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS

A total of 922 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.
Among them, 743 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 179 are hospitalised outside the capital, the release added.
A total of 18,936 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 17,943 patients have returned home after recovery, DGHS said.
Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has confirmed 71 deaths due to dengue till now, said the DGHS.