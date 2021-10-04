Bangladesh

192 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS

BSS
Dhaka
A dengue infected patient sits under the mosquito net after being hospitalised at the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019.
A dengue infected patient sits under the mosquito net after being hospitalised at the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019. Reuters file photo

A total of 192 fresh dengue cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

Of them 162 were admitted in Dhaka and 30 out of the capital, a release of the Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A total of 922 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.

Among them, 743 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 179 are hospitalised outside the capital, the release added.

Advertisement

A total of 18,936 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 17,943 patients have returned home after recovery, DGHS said.

Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has confirmed 71 deaths due to dengue till now, said the DGHS.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement