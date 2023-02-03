BNP’s conspiracy continues: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said BNP’s recent activities reveal that the party itself became weaker while trying to conspire against the government.

“Their (BNP) conspiracy has not stopped and they are still hatching plots. And the waist of BNP has broken while pushing the government. BNP has claimed that they would topple the government within December,” he added.

The minister said BNP has realised that there is no benefit to push the government as the foundations of the government and the Awami League are deep-rooted. “I hope that BNP will remain in the democratic movement and walk on the path of democracy,” he said.

Hasan said to reporters while replying to a query after unwrapping the book ‘Unnayaner Nobo Diganta’ published by Press Information Department (PID) at its auditorium at Secretariat in the capital.