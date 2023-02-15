Evening News Highlights

Bangladesh

UN appeals for $5.6bn for aid to Ukraine in 2023

The United Nations said Wednesday that $5.6 billion was needed to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and to the millions who have fled the war-ravaged country.

Next national polls will be free and fair: PM Hasina tells US official

The prime minister said this when a US delegation, led by counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet, paid a courtesy call on her at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban.

NID to be required to get rail tickets: Railway minister

The railway minister said they have brought some changes in the ticketing system in a bid to build a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

President elected, not appointed: CEC

“No one appoints a president, rather he or she is elected,” CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said.

We have discussed common challenges and prospects: Derek Chollet

“Our partnership on politics, security and economy is increasing and we are optimistic of our bilateral relations for the next 50 years,” Derek Chollet said.

