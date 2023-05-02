Cyclone likely in the second week of May: Meteorological Department

Although the rainfall was much lower than the normal period in April, this month (May) will experience normal rainfall with two lows over the Bay of Bengal, predicted the meteorological department.
Of the lows, one could turn into a cyclone in the second week of this month.
The department came up with this weather forecast on Tuesday.
According to the forecast, in May, mild to severe nor'wester and rains accompanied by thunderstorms are likely to occur one to three days while light to mild nor'wester three to five days.
The western region of the country will experience a severe heatwave this month. Besides, one to two light or mild heatwaves may sweep over elsewhere in the country, it added.
Director of the meteorological department, Md Azizur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that a low is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal between 7 and 8 May while another one on 12 or 13 May, which will turn into a cyclone.