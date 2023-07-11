ICC appoints head of team to investigate Rohingya case

During this week he met again with Sheikh Hasina, prime minister of Bangladesh, as well as AK Abdul Momen, foreign minister of Bangladesh.

He also met with Masud Bin Momen, foreign secretary of Bangladesh, and Mizanur Rahman, refugee relief and repatriation commissioner.

“As I said to the prime minister - the office and the International Criminal Court (ICC) more broadly owes a great deal to Bangladesh, a country which has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the cause of international justice,” Khan said.

He also expressed his thanks to Sheikh Hasina for her strong support to the work of the ICC. “In our meeting we made further progress in deepening cooperation between my office and the Government of Bangladesh.”

Meeting with UN resident coordinator, Gwyn Lewis, and UNHCR country director, Johannes van der Klaauw allowed him to identify further ways of strengthening cooperation in-country, while highlighting the serious challenges faced by international agencies in providing the requisite support to the Rohingya community as donor support has reduced, said the prosecutor.

“I was profoundly affected by the fact that from March this year, families in the camps can only be given enough food for two meals a day, in comparison to the three they used to receive,” he said.