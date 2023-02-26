Govt acting best to keep country's economy vibrant: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government has been trying its best to keep the country's economy vibrant despite the world is going through a global economic recession due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

"We're building Bangladesh with the ideal of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We have been able to transform Bangladesh into a developing country. One day this Bangladesh will be built as a developed and prosperous country," she said.

She was addressing a discussion virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here commemorating the death of her former political adviser Dr SA Malek.

Bangabandhu Parishad organised the discussion at Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum in the capital's Shahbagh.

The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of Dr SA Malek to spread the ideology of Bangabandhu and the Liberation War spirit in a turbulent period after assassination of the Father of the Nation with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.