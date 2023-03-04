PM Hasina departs for Doha to attend UN LDC Conference

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka for Qatar's capital Doha to attend 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).

A special VVIP flight (BG-325) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members departed from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:15 am on Saturday.

The flight is scheduled to reach Hamad International Airport in Doha at 02:30 pm (local time) where she will be received by high level representatives of Qatar government and Bangladesh ambassador to Qatar Nazrul Islam.

Sheikh Hasina during her visit will lead a high-level delegation and hold bilateral meeting with her Qatari counterpart apart from her participation in the LDC5 conference.

During her stay in Qatar till 8 March, she is scheduled to have a meeting with the Emir of Qatar. Bilateral issues including cooperation in the areas of energy sector will come up for discussion.