PM Hasina departs for Doha to attend UN LDC Conference

BSS
PM Sheikh HasinaFile photo

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka for Qatar's capital Doha to attend 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).

A special VVIP flight (BG-325) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members departed from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:15 am on Saturday.

The flight is scheduled to reach Hamad International Airport in Doha at 02:30 pm (local time) where she will be received by high level representatives of Qatar government and Bangladesh ambassador to Qatar Nazrul Islam.

Sheikh Hasina during her visit will lead a high-level delegation and hold bilateral meeting with her Qatari counterpart apart from her participation in the LDC5 conference.

During her stay in Qatar till 8 March, she is scheduled to have a meeting with the Emir of Qatar. Bilateral issues including cooperation in the areas of energy sector will come up for discussion.

Immediately after her arrival in Doha (Saturday afternoon), Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to have separate meetings with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Csaba Korosi and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator Achim Steiner at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

On 5 March, the prime minister is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening plenary meeting of the LDC5 Conference as a special guest at the QNCC.

Then, she is scheduled to have separate meetings with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Rwanda president Paul Kagame, secretary general of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan and secretary general of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Doreen Bogdan-Martin there.

She is also scheduled to attend LDC5 high level luncheon on investment and partnership at QNCC.

The prime minister is, as well, scheduled to deliver a speech at a side event titled "Sustainable and Smooth Transition for the Graduating Cohort of 2021," to be arranged jointly by Bangladesh, Laos and Nepal.

On 6 March, Sheikh Hasina would speak as the chief guest at a business summit, titled "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potential of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh" in the St. Regis Doha.

She is scheduled to have meeting with Malawi president Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and participate in a side event tiled "Investment in Research and Development in LDCs for Smart and Innovative Societies" in the QNCC, and join the Regional Envoy Conference at the place of residence.

On 7 March, the premier is scheduled to attend a high-level dialogue on "Enhancing the participation of LDCs in International Trade and Regional Integration," hold meeting with Denmark Minister for Development Cooperation Dan Jorgensen, attend an event titled "Global Partnership for Smooth and Sustainable Graduation: Marching towards Smart Bangladesh" as the special guest in the QNCC as well as join a civic reception to be hosted by Bangladeshi community living in Qatar.

She is scheduled to leave Doha for Dhaka in the morning on 8 March.

