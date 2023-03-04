PM Hasina departs for Doha to attend UN LDC Conference

Immediately after her arrival in Doha (Saturday afternoon), Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to have separate meetings with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Csaba Korosi and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator Achim Steiner at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).
On 5 March, the prime minister is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening plenary meeting of the LDC5 Conference as a special guest at the QNCC.
Then, she is scheduled to have separate meetings with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Rwanda president Paul Kagame, secretary general of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan and secretary general of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Doreen Bogdan-Martin there.
She is also scheduled to attend LDC5 high level luncheon on investment and partnership at QNCC.
The prime minister is, as well, scheduled to deliver a speech at a side event titled "Sustainable and Smooth Transition for the Graduating Cohort of 2021," to be arranged jointly by Bangladesh, Laos and Nepal.
On 6 March, Sheikh Hasina would speak as the chief guest at a business summit, titled "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potential of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh" in the St. Regis Doha.
She is scheduled to have meeting with Malawi president Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and participate in a side event tiled "Investment in Research and Development in LDCs for Smart and Innovative Societies" in the QNCC, and join the Regional Envoy Conference at the place of residence.
On 7 March, the premier is scheduled to attend a high-level dialogue on "Enhancing the participation of LDCs in International Trade and Regional Integration," hold meeting with Denmark Minister for Development Cooperation Dan Jorgensen, attend an event titled "Global Partnership for Smooth and Sustainable Graduation: Marching towards Smart Bangladesh" as the special guest in the QNCC as well as join a civic reception to be hosted by Bangladeshi community living in Qatar.
She is scheduled to leave Doha for Dhaka in the morning on 8 March.