No possibility of rain this week: Met office

There is no chance of rain in Bangladesh this week, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has said, reports UNB.
"There is little to no possibility of rain anywhere in Bangladesh in the current week," said Afroza Sultana, assistant meteorologist of BMD. A heatwave is currently sweeping the country and the temperature is likely to rise further.
The highest temperature in the country on Monday was recorded in Chuadanga, where the mercury soared to a scorching 39 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded at 18.2°C in Badalgachhi, Rajshahi.
On Sunday, the temperature in Dhaka was 37.4°C, and it has already risen to 37.9°C on Monday, according to a Met office bulletin. Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and Moulvibazar districts, said the met office bulletin.