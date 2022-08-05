Bangladesh

Two more held over gang rape on moving bus

Correspondent
Tangail
Police have arrested two more accused in the robbery and gang rape case from Kaliakair upazila in Tangail.
Police have arrested two more people for their alleged involvement with the robbery in an Eagle Express coach and subsequent gang-rape on a female passenger on the moving coach.

They are – Abdul Awal, 30, and Nurunnabi, 26. Police arrested them from Kaliakair upazila in the morning, as per information gleaned from another accused.

Sarkar Md Kaisar, superintendent of Tangail police (SP), made the disclosure at a press briefing at his office on Friday noon.

He told media that they did not confess to their involvement with the crime during primary interrogation. They will be grilled further and be placed before the victim woman for confirmation.

A notorious gang committed robbery in the Narayanganj-bound Eagle Express coach after it started from Kushtia on Tuesday night.

When the coach crossed the Tangail area, the robbers, who hopped into the coach in the guise of passengers, took control over steering and robbed all the passengers. Later, they raped a woman on the moving bus.

