1st JCC meeting for Dhaka road traffic safety project held

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has launched a new project aiming to strengthen its capacity to implement comprehensive road safety measures for improving traffic safety in the Dhaka metropolitan area.

The three-year project titled “Dhaka Road Traffic Safety Project (DRSP)” is supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project’s first Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) meeting was held on Wednesday in the DMP conference room, says a press release.