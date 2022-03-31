1st JCC meeting for Dhaka road traffic safety project held

In order for DRSP to carry out its activities properly and smoothly, representatives from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) also attended the meeting as JCC members.
Senior DMP officials and JICA officials were also present in the meeting chaired by additional commissioner of police (DMP, traffic) and project director of DRSP Md Munibur Rahman.
In his opening address, Md Munibur Rahman expressed how he was motivated to work for the reduction of the number of road accident fatalities.
Taro Katsurai, senior representative of JICA Bangladesh office, expressed hope that DRSP would support DMP to enhance their capacity for traffic safety education and analysis through collaboration with Japanese experts.
DRSP has three outputs to achieve including road safety education/ public relations; traffic accident report/ analysis and planning/ implementation of traffic safety and regulation and enforcement through pilot projects, the press release adds.
JICA experts, affiliated with Oriental Consultants Global (OCG) Co, Ltd. and Katahira & Engineers International (KEI), has been dispatched to Bangladesh to support DRSP.