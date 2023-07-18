UN expresses concern over attack on Hero Alom

The United Nations has expressed concern over the attack on Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom who was an independent MP candidate in the by-elections of Dhaka-17 constituency.

The UN office in Bangladesh expressed this concern on Tuesday.

Expressing concern, UN resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis has given a tweet.

"The @UNinBangladesh is concerned over the attack on independent MP candidate Ashraful Alam during the Dhaka-17 by-poll. The fundamental human right of everyone to participate in elections without violence should be guaranteed and protected," the tweet said.