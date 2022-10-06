Economy in strong position: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured the countrymen that there is nothing to be worried as Bangladesh’s economy is in a quite strong position.

“Bangladesh’s economy, in terms of midterm and long-term aspects, is at no risk. I can assure all of you that there is nothing to worry,” she said.

The premier made this assurance while addressing a press conference on Thursday about the outcome of her recently concluded official visit to the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Mentioning that the government has put concentration on making the economy vibrant overcoming all challenges, she said that they’ve given emphasis on the issue of mitigating people’s sufferings of any kind.

She said, “There is no issue to worry…if we all think that this is our country and we all together have to pull the country ahead.”

Sheikh Hasina said that in the USA she urged the expatriate Bangladeshis to convey her messages to their respective near and dear ones at home to ensure the maximum utilisation of their every inch of land and produce whatever they can.