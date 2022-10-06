Economy in strong position: PM

She said whenever Awami League (AL) comes in power it pulls the country ahead. “So, I can say that we will be able to achieve the target of overall economic indicators.”
“But, our people have to remain conscious,” she added.
Besides, she said that there is nothing to be worried about the foreign exchange reserves because in 1996, AL government started its journey with US$ 1 billion in reserve, while at that time, electricity generation was 1,300 megawatts, food shortage was 4 million metric tons and the literacy rate was only 45 percent.
The premier said, "I can promise that there is no risk in Bangladesh in any case."
She said that it is true that Awami League could not come to power in 2001 only for domestic-foreign conspiracy due to non-provision of gas sales to foreign countries. “But if it had done so, it would not have been possible to continue electricity transmission even with some load shedding today, the country would have plunged into darkness.”
The Prime Minister said that there are many threats of the opposition party's agitation and struggle, which is the job of the opposition party and they will continue to do it. “But, if the opposition was so strong, a lot would have happened.”
After assuming power, she said, the AL government has opened up every sector to the private sectors.
Sheikh Hasina said that she has confidence and trust in the people and that is why they have taken the decision.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and former agriculture minister and Awami League presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, were present on the dais.
PM's Press Secretary Ihasanul Karim moderated the function.
At the beginning of the press conference, the premier read out a written statement regarding her engagements in the UK and the USA.
In the written statement, she said during her stay in the UK and New York from September 15 to 24, she took part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London and the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) alongside nine high level meetings and side events.
"Bangladesh had actively participated in all the important meetings in the UNGA which made the country's position stronger on the multilateral forums. I also hope the participation will further enhance the international cooperation regarding issues of Bangladesh’s interests. I think Bangladesh's participation in this UNGA session is successful on the whole."
Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, sanction and counter sanction, prime minister said not only the people of Bangladesh rather people around the whole world are suffering.
She said that inflation has increased, prices of every essential item have been increased and developed countries are also struggling.
She requested all to utilize every inch of land for producing something whatever that is.
“Because an economic recession is created, I went to the United Nations where I discussed with many world leaders. I also discussed with the UN Secretary General. All are very much anxious and apprehended that there might be a grave famine in 2023 while the economic recession will be deepening,” she said.
In this regard, Sheikh Hasina requested all to take preparation from right now.
“We have our people, we have very fertile lands, let not any land uncultivated, and produce whatever you can and maintain austerity in using everything including power and water. We have to work wisely considering our future,” she said.