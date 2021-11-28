2 killed in election violence

A tense situation has been prevailing in the area following the incident. “Efforts are on to arrest the attackers as they managed to flee the scene. No one has lodged any complaint in this connection,” he said.

Besides, balloting in seven union parishads in Terokhada and Rupsha upazila is underway.

In Jashore, a 35-year-old man was killed and a dozen others injured in a clash between the supporters of two member candidates at Kaiba union in Sharsha upaizla on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Kutub Uddin, 35, a supporter of Iktiar Rahman, a member candidate of ward-1 of the union and son of Mohiuddin of Rudrapur village.