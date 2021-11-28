2 killed in election violence

The deceased was identified as Babul Shikdar, 38, a supporter of Awami League-backed chairman candidate Mohammad Mohsin.
Quoting local people, Zahurul Alam, officer-in-charge of Terokhada Police Station, said the supporters of rebel candidate Kamal Hossain swooped on Babul Shikdar around 12:15 am on his way home.
Later, they hit Babul with a hammer and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Babul was taken to Khulna Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 6:15 am.
A tense situation has been prevailing in the area following the incident. “Efforts are on to arrest the attackers as they managed to flee the scene. No one has lodged any complaint in this connection,” he said.
Besides, balloting in seven union parishads in Terokhada and Rupsha upazila is underway.
In Jashore, a 35-year-old man was killed and a dozen others injured in a clash between the supporters of two member candidates at Kaiba union in Sharsha upaizla on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Kutub Uddin, 35, a supporter of Iktiar Rahman, a member candidate of ward-1 of the union and son of Mohiuddin of Rudrapur village.
Quoting local people, Rupon Kumar Sarkar, inspector of DB police, said the supporters of the current member Habibur Rahman, equipped with arms, attacked Kutub while he was pasting posters on behalf of Iktiar at Rudrapur around 6:00 pm on Saturday.
A clash broke over the issue between the supporters of two candidates, leaving 13 people, including Kutub, injured
Of the injured, six people were taken to Jashore General Hospital where Kutub succumbed to his injuries around 9:00 pm.
In Cumilla, a chase and counter-chase happened among the supporters of two chairman candidates over stuffing ballots at Saifullakandi Primary School under Mathabhanga union of Homna upazila in Cumilla district.
A number of crude bombs were exploded outside the polling centre.
On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
The voting in 1,000 Union Parishads started at 8am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break.
More than 20 million people will cast their votes at 10,159 polling stations.
The first and second phases of UP elections were marred by violence and irregularities.
At least six people were killed and over 100 others injured in the 2nd phase of the Union Parishad (UP) elections on 11 November.
Violence was reported from different parts of the country, including Narsingdi, Cox’s Bazar, Cumilla and Chattogram.
Three people were killed and a number of people were injured in the first phase of union parishad election that concluded with reports of sporadic violence and clashes on 20 September.