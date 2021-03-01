2-month ban on catching, transporting Hilsa begins

A two-month government ban on catching, selling and transporting hilsa began on Sunday midnight with a view to boost its production, UNB reports.

A 90-kilometre area stretching from Shatnal in Matlab North upazila to Char Bhairabi in Haimchar upazila in the Padma and the Meghna rivers has been turned into a sanctuary for Hilsa.

The ban will be lifted on 1 May.

During this period, 40kgs of rice will be provided to each fisherman who will refrain from catching fish.