2-month ban on catching, transporting Hilsa begins

A two-month government ban on catching, selling and transporting hilsa began on Sunday midnight with a view to boost its production, UNB reports.
A 90-kilometre area stretching from Shatnal in Matlab North upazila to Char Bhairabi in Haimchar upazila in the Padma and the Meghna rivers has been turned into a sanctuary for Hilsa.
Earlier, the government has announced a two-month ban on catching, selling and transporting of hilsa began on 1 March.
The ban will be lifted on 1 May.
During this period, 40kgs of rice will be provided to each fisherman who will refrain from catching fish.
Anjana Khan Majlish, deputy commissioner of Chandpur, said a total of 51,190 registered fishermen in the district will refrain from catching fish and they will be given 40 kgs of rice each for the next four months to mitigate their sufferings.
Asadul Baki, Chandpur District Fisheries officer, said two teams of Coast Guards and river Police will conduct drives in the river in Matlab Uttar and Haimchar while the executive magistrates will visit the rivers during the ban.
Legal action will be taken against those who will be found involved in violating the government order.