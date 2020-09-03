2 more dengue cases recorded in 24hrs: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has registered two new dengue cases in the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning, UNB reports.

Currently, eight patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and outside the capital, said an update from DGHS.

A total of 419 people have been diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 410 have recovered.

Dengue has been endemic in Bangladesh over the last 20 years, and online last year suffered its biggest as well as deadliest outbreak, with 101,354 confirmed infections needing hospitalisation, and 179 people died from dengue, according to official figures.

