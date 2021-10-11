Bangladesh

2 more die of dengue, 207 new patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

UNB
Dhaka
Two more people died of dengue and 207 new patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Monday morning.

The two deceased were from Dhaka city, according to the health service directorate (DGHS).

With the latest deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease increased to 78 this year.

Among them, 73 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.

Among the new patients, 162 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 45 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 935 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning.

Of them, 758 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 177 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 20,336 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

