2 more die of dengue, 207 new patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 162 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 45 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 935 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning.
Of them, 758 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 177 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 20,336 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.