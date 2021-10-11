2 more die of dengue, 207 new patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Two more people died of dengue and 207 new patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Monday morning.

The two deceased were from Dhaka city, according to the health service directorate (DGHS).

With the latest deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease increased to 78 this year.

Among them, 73 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.