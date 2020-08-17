2 new dengue cases recorded

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has registered two new dengue cases in the past 24 hours till Monday morning, UNB reports.

Currently, 16 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka, said an update from the DGHS.

A total of 391 people were diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 374 have recovered.

Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.